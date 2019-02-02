Photo: Steve Helber (Associated Press)

Remember that whole KKK/Blackface/white people white-peopling yearbook photo thing that Va. Governor Ralph Northam got himself caught up in when he broke the Internet on Friday?

Now he’s claiming the picture in question—a yearbook photo in which he’s flanked by an upstanding citizen in blackface while another is dressed in his finest Ku Klux Klan garments—isn’t him. No really.

Here’s the scoop, courtesy of CNN:

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has told a source he now believes it is not him in a racist yearbook photo and that he has no recollection of taking the photo, according a top Virginia Democratic source who spoke to the governor on Saturday. Northam told the source he was in touch with some of his former medical school colleagues who said they believed many of the pictures in the yearbook were mixed up. Northam did not recall the picture being taken, he told the source, and said he was not involved in the production of the yearbook. Northam also told the source he is not going to resign.

Hold up. That’s not you? Then who recorded this heartfelt apology?

Now being a nigga who gets confused for Safaree every time I leave my house, I feel his pain. It’s hard out here for a doppledanger.

Screenshot: JayFaree (Instagram)

But that being said, I sure as shit ain’t a detective, but I know how to use Google and ummm...

Screenshot: BeFunky Collage Maker

That’s you, bruh.

Feel free to take the Virginia House Democratic Caucus’ heed and resign. They issued the following statement: