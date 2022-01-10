MSNBC is beefing up its political ranks ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Symone Sanders is joining the news network as a weekend host, as well as Peacock’s The Choice from MSNBC.



Beginning in the spring, Sanders “will explore issues at the intersection of politics, culture and race and break down how decisions made in Washington impact electorates, industries, and communities across the country. She will also interview law and policy makers, top government officials, scholars, and thought leaders.”

The Choice from MSNBC streams on Peacock and features shows hosted by Zerlina Maxwell, Mehdi Hasan and Ayman Mohyeldin.

Sanders comes to MSNBC directly from the White House where she worked as Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris.

She responded to the news on Twitter writing, “Well I guess I have some news to share this morning. I am excited to join @MSNBC and @TheChoice! I look forward to working with some of the most talented and amazing people in news. There is a lot to learn, but I’m ready to get to work!”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, following her announcement to leave the Biden/Harris administration, Sanders had interest from multiple news networks.



With the 2022 midterms looming, cable news has been making a big push toward streaming with MSNBC adding big names to its Peacock shows, and CNN+ set to launch with new series from Anderson Cooper and FOX News defector Chris Wallace.

Case in point, CNN has announced Audie Cornish is joining its new streaming service as host, and will also have a podcast for CNN Audio.

“I am very excited to join CNN and the CNN+ team. There are fresh stories to be told and new ways to tell them,” said Cornish. “CNN has a dynamic system of reporters and storytelling channels. I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

Sanders tweeted her support writing, “Today is a great day to be a Black girl in news. Can’t let the day go on without sending a huge congrats to @AudieCornish on her new show.”

Let’s be honest, we need more Black women on cable news, especially considering how important voting rights are to the next election.



And maybe if we wish real hard, we can finally get one of these amazing Black women to be the new host of Meet the Press.