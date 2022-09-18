It’s the end of the line for one former reality tv star. James “Tim” Norman, known from the hit OWN reality series, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, was found guilty this week on charges related to the murder of his nephew, Andrew Montgomery, who also once starred on the show.

According to Deadline, Norman was convicted by a jury this Friday on two federal murder-for-hire counts and one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. The jury deliberated for 17 hours over three days before they reached their final verdict. It was determined that Norman commissioned the death of 21-year-old Montgomery in 2016 after attempting to cash out a $450,000 life insurance policy on his nephew just months earlier.

Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s was once a hit for the OWN Network, and one of its longest running, airing for nine seasons. Both Norman and Montgomery were starring cast members in the show about running a popular soul food business in St. Louis, MO owned by their aunt and grandmother (respectively), Robbie Montgomery.

Advertisement

The alleged murder plot involved two hired helpers. One, an exotic dancer who was paid $10,000 to lure Montgomery to the site, and a man who was allegedly paid $5,000 to carry out the murder. Both parties testified against Montgomery on the stand.

After the verdict was announced, defense attorney Michael Leonard shared that he and Norman were “extremely surprised and disappointed in the outcome” of the case. The two plan to appeal and say that they remain hopeful for an alternative outcome.

Leonard also stated that he found the testimony of both co-conspirators “extremely non-credible,” noting that Norman testified well during trial and that he was not cross-examined.

The prosecution will not be seeking the death penalty, per the Associated Press, however, Montgomery could end up behind bars for life. Sentencing is set for December 15.