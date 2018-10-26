Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper are the latest to receive suspicious packages in the mail that were thankfully intercepted by investigators making this the 12th such package that was sent to an outspoken critic of the president’s tenure.



According to Business Insider, the FBI confirmed Friday morning that a package intended for Booker was intercepted at Florida mail facility.

NBC News reports that a package addressed to a Camden, N.J., address “was found at a mail facility in Royal Palm Beach, Fla.” Police had been focusing their attention on a mail facility in Opa-Locka, Fla., where several of the suspicious packages had been mailed.

Police in New York City evacuated a U.S. post office in midtown Manhattan after reports of another suspicious package. Business Insider reports that the package was reportedly addressed to Clapper.

Florida has been the central point of the FBI’s investigation into several suspicious packages reported to include pipe bombs that were addressed to several prominent Democrats including: former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and California Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

“These devices should be considered dangerous,” William Sweeney, assistant director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said Thursday, Business Insider reports. Sweeney added that the probe is “in its early stages,” and the agency is working quickly to analyze clues from the packages. Investigators have also not noted whether or not the bombs were functional.

“I can say with certainty that we will identify a person or people responsible for these acts,” said New York Police Department Commissioner James O’Neill at a news conference, Business Insider reports.