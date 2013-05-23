Suspect Michael Adebolajo Held in Kenya in 2010 Amid Terror Training

UPDATED Sunday, May 26, 1:05 p.m. EDT: BBC News reports that though Kenya originally denied it, the Foreign Office has confirmed that suspect Michael Adebolajo was arrested in Kenya in 2010. Adebolajo was believed to be training to fight with the Islamist insurgent group al-Shabab, which is connected to al-Qaeda, but was deported when authorities discovered he was British. Elsewhere on Sunday, a fourth suspect was arrested in connection with the grisly murder of soldier Lee Rigsby in London last week. Police have also arrested one man and detained two other men for their connection in the incident, writes the Guardian.

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UPDATED Thursday, May 23, 12:52 p.m. EDT: The Ministry of Defence released the name of the man killed in the London machete attack: Lee Rigby, a drummer with the 2nd Battalion, Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, reports The BBC. The two suspects, who remain in the hospital for treatment of their injuries, are under arrest.

Drummer Rigby, 25, from Manchester, leaves behind a two-year-old son …

“An extremely popular and witty soldier, Drummer Rigby was a larger than life personality within the Corps of Drums and was well known, liked and respected across the Second Fusiliers,” the MoD statement said.

Commanding officer Lt Col Jim Taylor said of Drummer Rigby: “An experienced and talented side drummer and machine gunner, he was a true warrior and served with distinction in Afghanistan, Germany and Cyprus.”

On Thursday the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister David Cameron spoke about the bloody incident outside of 10 Downing Street:

“I think it reminds us how vulnerable we all are, but it also reminds us, by the response of the public, that we are not going to be cowed by this kind of terrorist action.”

Earlier:

A man reported to be a British soldier was killed and two others were shot in London on Wednesday in an attack that is being treated as an act of terrorism, NBC News reports.

Video from ITV News shows one of two alleged attackers, with blood-stained hands and holding a machete, explaining the motivation for the crime. In it he says, “We swear by Almighty Allah, we will never stop fighting you until you leave us alone. The only reasons we killed this man is because Muslims are dying daily. This British soldier is an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth. We apologize that woman had to see this today, but in our lands our women have to see the same. You people will never be safe. Remove your government. They don’t care about you.”

A man, reported to be a British soldier, was attacked and killed by knife-wielding assailants on a London street in broad daylight Wednesday in what is being investigated as an ideologically motivated terror attack.

Eyewitnesses told ITV News that two attackers were later shot by officers, and described the victim as being chopped like a “piece of meat.”

Prime Minister David Cameron, on a trip to Paris, said there were “strong indications” it was a terror attack.

“It is the most appalling crime,” told reporters. “Tonight our thoughts should be with the victim and their families and friends.

People across Britain, people in every community, I believe, will utterly condemn this attack. We have had these sorts of attacks before in our country and we never buckle in the face of them.”

The two suspects were being treated at separate London hospitals, police said.

A senior British security source said the killing appeared to be “ideologically motivated.

Read more at NBC News and watch the video at ITV News.