Inside FKA Twigs, Shia LaBeouf’s Relationship Drama

If you thought the drama between FKA twigs and Shia LaBeouf was over, you’ll be sad to know that that isn’t the case. In fact, there’s been yet another update that will likely be sad to hear.

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But first, let’s take a quick look at how they got to this tumultuous point in the first place.

Grand Opening & Grand Closing Of Their Relationship

For context, the two began dating in 2018 after meeting on the set of the film “Honey Boy.” Their relationship initially appeared low-key but serious, but things would sadly take a dark turn in 2019 when they broke up, and twigs later alleged that their relationship was both emotionally and physically abusive.

In an interview with Gayle King in 2021, she detailed some of the alleged abuse, explaining how LaBeouf would verbally assault her, call her disgusting and vile, and coerce her into sex. Twigs told King that there were “loads of tiny little things” that made their relationship rocky.

Fast forward to December 2020, the singer then filed a widely publicized lawsuit accusing LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. She also alleged that the actor “knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease,” according to Page Six. She further went into harrowing detail of the alleged abuse during a lengthy interview for ELLE magazine.

“It’s a miracle I came out alive,” she said at the time, later revealing that: “I’ve woken up to him strangling me multiple times. I’ve not been able to breathe at his hands.”

The “Transformers” star denied all claims, though he did acknowledge that he had a “history of hurting the people closest to me” in an email to The New York Times.

2023 Lawsuit Settlement

LaBeouf and twigs were initially set to have their day in court in April 2023. The date then got pushed back twice until the suit was ultimately dismissed with prejudice in July 2025.

“Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court,” both parties said in a joint statement from their lawyers at the time, per PEOPLE. “While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future.”

Where Things Stand Now

As we told you earlier, despite things seemingly being over between twigs and LaBeouf, legal flames were reignited on Thursday. Now, it appears that the singer has filed yet another legal complaint against the “Holes” star, alleging that he’s trying to “illegally prohibit her from discussing issues of sexual violence and sharing any information about acts relating to her own experiences of alleged sexual abuse,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This all stems from a previously filed “arbitration demand” from December 2025 in which LaBeouf claimed that twigs violated their settlement’s nondisclosure agreement (NDA) when she participated in a past interview with THR and vaguely discussed her previous legal issues with him. And while the “Even Stevens” star eventually agreed to drop the arbitration demand, twigs’ legal team is seeking to rectify the situation.

As a result, they’re seeking a court order aimed at blocking LaBeouf from enforcing portions of the NDA, which they assert violate California law. In a statement from her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, he explained: “twigs files this action to right a wrong, and also on behalf of other women who are the victims of sexual and domestic violence who do not have the resources to speak out and defend themselves from predators.”

He continued: “In so doing, she seeks to ensure that survivors of sexual misconduct are not bullied or silenced like she was.”

Meanwhile, LaBeouf has since described the singer as a “good girl”during a recent chat on the “Channel 5 With Andrew Callaghan” podcast and said that she was a talented musician and that he wanted both of them to work past their issues.