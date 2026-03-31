Amber Rose Wants White People to Be Able to Say the N-Word Without Consequence…Here’s Why

Amber Rose has never been one to follow a script, but her latest take has officially set the internet on fire. In a candid conversation with Nick Cannon, Rose admitted she believes white people should be able to say the N-word and that it’s time to stop gatekeeping…a racial slur.

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On Friday’s episode of “Nick Cannon’s Big Drive,” Cannon spoke to Rose about her switch to the Republican Party after being a “liberal Democrat” her whole life. We also previously told you about Cannon’s comments during the same interview, where he expressed his support for Trump and how the “Democrats are the party of the KKK” and how “the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves.”

Now, the episode is garnering even more controversy after Rose said that, “White people should be able to say n*gga.”

In a clip that has now been set to private on YouTube, Rose said that white people should be able to say the N-word without consequence, “Because when you really stop giving a f*ck about stupid, dumbass words, we’ll stop killing each other.”

She added: “It’s very different. You know if somebody says the hard ‘R’ and they’re pointing at you, is very different than rap lyrics, or saying, ‘That’s my n*gga, that’s my homie.’”

As Cannon agreed, noting most people know the difference between using the term casually versus using it in a “derogatory” way, Rose continued: “We’re all smart enough to know what’s right and wrong. So why are we creating so much damage and pain behind it?”

The model recalled how she’s seen white people use the term, but they used it “amongst their peers, […] mostly their Black friends.”

Amber Rose says all white people should be allowed to say the n-word, arguing that everyone should be able to say whatever they want 👀



She also adds that she lets her 13 and 6-year-old kids cuss



“why live in America if you don’t have freedom of speech” pic.twitter.com/m4S916cIa4 — keeno ✧ (@ayekeeno) March 30, 2026

Comments on X were probably to be expected, vehemently disagreeing with the now-proud MAGA supporter.

“Amber Rose reaching heavy… just because you can say something doesn’t mean you should. There’s a difference between rights and respect people gonna react however they want too, that’s part of it,” one user wrote.

A second added any white person can mess around and find out, writing, “White folk can say the n word just be ready to get beat up after you say it lol.”

White folk can say the n word just be ready to get beat up after you say it lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/mX60BkLlED — Theonly1.1 (@Theonly1119) March 30, 2026

A handful of others agreed with Rose. “Life to short to be worried bout what words someone use,” one person commented.

Rose, who said Trump called her personally to ask her to speak at the Republican National Convention in July 2024, also admitted she lets her “kids curse— they have freedom of speech. Why live in America if you don’t have freedom of speech? Now do they say, ‘Mommy, f*ck you,’ […] no, they know what’s right and wrong.”

Despite anyone’s feelings on the N-word issue, acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates’ response to the debate was flawless, as he described how the push for white people to use the word isn’t about equality at all, but about entitlement.

“Words don’t have a meaning without context. My wife with her girlfriends will use the word ‘b*tch.’ I do not join in. I don’t do that—and perhaps more importantly, I don’t have a desire to do it,” he said during his 2017 appearance at Evanston Township High School.

The best-selling author added: “When you’re white in this country, you’re taught that everything belongs to you. You think you have the right to everything. You’re conditioned this way… The question one must ask is why so many white people have difficulty extending things that are basic laws of how human beings interact to Black people.”