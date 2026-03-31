Why It Is So Hard to Believe These 15 Public Figures Face Accusations of Racism

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 5: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas appears before swearing in Pam Bondi as U.S. Attorney General in the Oval Office at the White House on February 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Senate confirmed Bondi as Attorney General with a 54-46 vote on Tuesday. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that racism is alive and well in the U.S., but as far-right and white supremacist movements continue to surge in 2026, a disturbing new sentiment is catching fire. We are witnessing a rise in extremist rhetoric from the very people and groups you would least expect to be spewing it.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view 3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video 3 Ways to Think Like a Businessman, According to Executive Walter Davis

While the typical face of supremacy is well-known, there is a growing, complex wave of leaders, commentators, and politicians who have been accused of racism—even though they look just like us. From Black and Latino leaders to figures with long-hidden ancestral ties to the communities they now target, these 15 people have sparked outrage for views and policies that many call a betrayal. Whether it’s a Supreme Court Justice or a “playground Karen” backed by MAGA, these individuals prove that in this era, the most dangerous rhetoric sometimes comes from the most unexpected places.

Aside from modern day characters, we will also look back at figures like founding FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, who spent his career enforcing systemic racism while reportedly harboring his own hidden African ancestry

Nury Martinez

Los Angeles, CA – August 30: Council President Nury Martinez motion to appoint Heather Hutt as an interim council member for the 10th District, failed to receive the 10 votes required for a public hearing at City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Former President of the Los Angeles City Council, Nury Martinez, resigned back in 2022, days after a recording leaked of her making racist remarks targeting then-council member Mike Bonin. According to the Guardian, Martinez referred to Bonin, who is a white man, as a “little b***h” before turning her attacks to his Black son. She reportedly said the child was “parece changuito–” loosely translated to “looking like a monkey.”

Martinez denied being a racist, according to NBC News. Still, Mayor Karen Bass and billionaire real estate developer and former mayoral candidate Rick Caruso both condemned her comments.

Black Pastor Threatens ICE Against Hispanic Woman

NEW YORK CITY – JANUARY 28: In this handout photo provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the New York City Fugitive Operations Team conducted targeted enforcement operations resulting in the arrest of an illegal Dominican national on January 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Getty Images)

A pastor in San Diego faced massive scrutiny after he reportedly threatened to call ICE on a Hispanic woman over a parking spot. According to Newsweek, the New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church pastor was allegedly caught on video arguing with the woman he accused of blocking the road by the church.

“She may have paid for it– let ICE, call ICE on them,” the pastor told another man.

“Call ICE?” the woman responds. “Ok, call ICE, I have papers.” Since the Nov. 30 incident, New Shiloh Missionary Baptist has been flooded with negative online reviews.

Clarence Thomas

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 07: United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas poses for an official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has begun a new term after Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was officially added to the bench in September. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ seemingly racist views date all the way back to the ’80s, CNN reported. That’s when he criticized his own sister for benefiting from welfare. “She gets mad when the mailman is late with her welfare check,” Thomas said. “What’s worse is that now her kids feel entitled to the check, too. They have no motivation for doing better or getting out of that situation.”

Thomas, a Black man, has also repeatedly moved to do away with affirmative action and other civil rights protections that will impact the Black community, moves which many Black folks, like sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, have deemed anti-Black.

J. Edgar Hoover

President Richard Nixon and FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover. Washington, May 28, 1969.

Aside from modern-day figures, we looked back at figures like founding FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, who spent his career enforcing systemic racism while reportedly harboring his own hidden African ancestry, which has been widely investigated. Hoover was reportedly a known racist, but considering that he had African ancestry, his discomfort with Black people seems a bit misplaced. “He did all that he could to put up the charade that he wasn’t racist,” wrote Lerone Martin in his 2023 book, “The Gospel of J. Edgar Hoover: How the FBI Aided and Abetted the Rise of White Christian Nationalism.”

According to him, Hoover “never saw African Americans as being full citizens” and “was certainly a white supremacist and a racist.”

Karen Siblings Get Their Karma

John Chong Uk Moon (left) and Cindy Kim (right). Screenshot: YouTube

We previously told you John Chong Uk Moon and Cindy Kim were caught on camera spewing racist slurs and harassing a couple while dining at Panera Bread. “What are you looking at, n****r?” Moon asked the woman recording him. Moon’s sister, Kim, also jumped in telling the victims, “Don’t be a n****r, don’t act n****rly.’”

But karma acted quickly, because after the shocking video went viral, investigators were able to connect the Karen siblings to an unsolved murder. Cuauhtemoc Garcia, a 66-year-old man, was shot and killed back in February. Moon and Kim have since been charged and arrested for the tragic killing.

Mark Robinson

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 23: Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson delivers remarks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. Former U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver the keynote address at tomorrow evening’s “Patriot Gala” dinner.

Former N.C. Lieutenant Gov. Mark Robinson is no stranger to controversy, as the MAGA-backed politician is notorious for what many call his divisive and borderline offensive political rhetoric. In 2012, Robinson said he’d “take Hitler over any of the sh*t that’s in Washington right now!”

At the time, he was talking about then-President Barack Obama, a fellow Black man. Of the many racially motivated comments made by Robinson, perhaps the most shocking came after CNN exposed him for allegedly having a secret account on a pornography website. According to CNN, Robinson called himself a “black NAZI” on the adult site… among other things.

Diana Harshbarger

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 03: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) (L) participates in a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) (R) at the U.S. Capitol on January 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. The 119th Congress begins its term on Capitol Hill today. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Texas Rep. Al Green made headlines in February when he interrupted Trump’s first joint address to Congress, as The Root previously reported. Tenn. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, who was in the Capitol when it happened, later took to the Christian “F.A.M.E. Ministries” podcast with a few fiery words.

“I wanted to go over there and grab a few of ‘em,” Harshbarger said of Democrats present for Green’s demonstration. She added, “Al Green was over here with his cane, and I’m like, ‘Gosh dang it, boy,’ ” she shockingly said. But if the “boy” comment– reminiscent of the Jim Crow era– wasn’t offensive enough, Harshbarger fueled her own flames with the suggestion that Green’s cane is fake. “He does not need that cane. That cane is a prop,” she alleged. “I swear it’s not real.”

Stephen Miller

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 21: White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event during his “American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller was raised Jewish, yet many of his views reportedly align more with the far-right and antisemitism. We previously told you he reportedly inspired Trump’s deportation mandate in his second term. But beyond that, he became a driving force behind Trump’s Muslim ban, southern border wall and family separation plan, according to The Guardian.

In 2019, he was reportedly exposed for allegedly endorsing white nationalist publications but was never held accountable.

Rebecca Latimer Felton

(Original Caption) Washington, D.C.- Photo shows Mrs. Rebecca L. Felton, America’s first and only woman Senator who came from Georgia to attend the unveiling of the Alexander Stephens Statue in Statuary Hall of the capitol. She is shown with the senators from Georgia. Left to right: Senator William J. Harris of Georgia, former Senator Mrs. Rebecca L. Felton and Senator Walter F. George of Georgia. Mrs. Felton, who is nearing her ninety-third birthday, was a Senator from Georgia. Undated.

As the first ever female senator in the U.S., Rebecca Latimer Felton was in a unique position in 1922. The Roaring ’20s came at the end of the women’s suffrage movement, which Felton was an advocate for… but not as it related to Black people.

In fact, she was a proud racist, according to Smithsonian Magazine, who even advocated for the lynching of Black men accused of raping white women, “a thousand times a week if necessary.”

Dinesh D’Souza

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 01: Dinesh D’Souza attends the DC premiere of his film, “Death of a Nation,” at E Street Cinema on August 1, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Dinesh D’Souza is a far-right conspiracy theorist reportedly known for his racist views, despite being an Indian immigrant himself. In his 1995 book, “The End of Racism,” D’Souza argued that racism in America is over and, consequently, Black people and other minorities need to just get over it. He also faced criticism after tweeting racist remarks about former President Barack Obama.

Candace Owens

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 25: Candace Owens speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 25, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. CPAC, which began in 1974, is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Folks are constantly calling out conservative podcaster Candace Owens for spewing outrageous and often offensive comments. Owens once attacked Ga. District Attorney Fani Willis, calling her a “ghetto superstar.” Additionally, Owens said “Love & Hip Hop,” a Black-led reality show that debuted on VH1 in 2011, should give her and special prosecutor Nathan Wade a call before mocking Willis’ use of ebonics.

Even in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020, Owens became an avid critic of the late-Black father. She even blamed him for his own killing. Since her insensitive comments, Floyd’s family expressed plans to sue in response.

Laura Loomer

Laura Loomer waits backstage during a “Demand Free Speech” rally on Freedom Plaza on July 6, 2019 in Washington, DC. The demonstrators are calling for an end of censorship by social media companies.

Far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer has repeatedly been accused of racism in light of her deep ties to MAGA. We told you back in September that Loomer, a Jewish woman, came for Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett after the congresswoman called out white Democrats, who voted to honor far-right conservative Charlie Kirk.

On X, Loomer called Crockett a “ghetto black b*tch.” Loomer has since deleted her post.

Shiloh Hendrix

🇺🇸 El pendulazo y la “fatiga por los negros”.



Un negro acosa a una madre blanca en el parque, ella responde llamándole 𝑛𝑖𝑔𝑔𝑒𝑟 y él lo graba y lo difunde para intentar destrozarle la vida.



¿La reacción de Internet? Abrirle un crowdfunding a la madre: lleva casi 200.000$. pic.twitter.com/9HBP4KtFny — Juan (@718esp) May 2, 2025

After being caught on video spewing slurs at a young Black boy, a white woman named Shiloh Hendrix became known as the “playground Karen.” In the viral video stemming from an April 2025 incident, a man confronts Hendrix for calling the child the N-word.

Immediately afterwards, MAGA supporters rallied behind her and even raised thousands of dollars to help mitigate backlash and accusations of racism coming her way. According to KTTC, Minnesota prosecutors have since charged Hendrix with two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. We told you each count against her carries a maximum penalty of three months behind bars and a $1,000 fine.

Hendrix’s defense attorney, Brian Karalus, argued that her actions, although offensive, didn’t spark any violence. “If she used a different language that was equally as offensive but not a racial slur, they wouldn’t be prosecuting her,” he said.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) speaks at a press conference on the current conflict between Israel and the Palestinians on May 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Ga. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been accused of racism several times throughout her career, as POLITICO reported. Most notably, she claimed Black people “are held slaves to the Democratic Party,” adding that, “Slavery is over. Black people have equal rights.”

She admitted to being “proud” to see a Confederate monument if she were Black. And who could forget her racially charged spat with Rep. Jasmine Crockett during a House meeting in May?

Of course, this was all before Greene had a change of heart and turned against President Donald Trump and MAGA. Still, Black folks haven’t forgotten about her dark past.