Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Saturday Virginia Beach officials identified 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock as the lone gunman who opened fire on a municipal complex Friday afternoon, killing at least 12 and injuring many others. It is believed the shooting was retaliation for being terminated from his longtime job as a city worker.

According to The New York Times, public records show Craddock worked as an engineer in the Department of Public Utilities, the city’s water and sanitary sewer services branch, for about 15 years. He previously worked for private firms as an engineer. He’s said to have “no obvious criminal history” other than traffic violations. CNN reports that a 1996 news story shows he served in the Army National Guard as a private.



The suspect was armed with at least one weapon, a .45-caliber handgun that had a sound suppressor attached to it, according to New York Times. He’s said to have used extended magazines during the attack, which hold more ammunition than standard models. Officials claimed that so far there has been no indication that Craddock targeted specific people or employees during the rampage.



The suspect died during a shootout with police.



At a Saturday morning news conference Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera said he does not intend to say the name of the suspect again in public. The effort appears to be part of a larger push to withhold any resemblance of ‘fame’ or ‘public recognition’ to those who carry out disgusting acts of terror such as this one.



CNN reached the suspect’s parents via by phone Friday evening, and were told that they weren’t aware their son had been involved in the shooting nor had law enforcement contacted them. They confirmed their son worked for Virginia Beach’s public utilities department but said they weren’t aware of their son being disgruntled in any way.



The suspect’s neighbors have been shocked and terrified to hear of the news. Cassetty Howerin, 23, lived below him in their apartment and said he was often awake during midnight and early morning hours.

“You heard him walking around; he would drop stuff at like 2 a.m., and me and my roommate would try to figure out what he was doing,” Howerin said to CNN. “I never saw him take trash out, never saw him bring groceries in, never saw people coming in or out. He was very to himself. I live right under him, so that could have easily been me or my girlfriend or my roommate.”



All but one of the 12 victims were city employees. The authorities identified them as Laquita C. Brown, Tara Welch Gallagher, Mary Louise Gayle, Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Katherine A. Nixon, Richard H. Nettleton, Christopher Kelly Rapp, Ryan Keith Cox, Joshua A. Hardy, Michelle “Missy” Langer and Robert Williams.

The other victim, Herbert Snelling, was a contractor visiting the office buildings to file a permit.









