Beverly Hills Police have arrested a suspect in the killing of Jacqueline Avant, philanthropist, activist and wife of music executive Clarence Avant.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Aariel Maynor has been “arrested in connection with the homicide.”

After using an AR-15 in the Avant shooting, police say Maynor shot himself in the foot during a robbery in Hollywood. Maynor’s vehicle was also caught heading east from Beverly Hills after Avant was shot.

A short time after the Avant shooting, LAPD Hollywood Division were called to the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive, where they found a man with a gunshot to the foot. After determining that the gunshot happened during a burglary, Maynor was arrested.

A connection between the Hollywood robbery and the Avant case was made, and Maynor has been in custody since.

“It is a sad case, and although we are happy we have an arrest, I feel so bad for the family,” Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook told The Times.

Beverly Hills Police have taken over the Hollywood robbery and the Avant case.

Early on the morning of Dec. 1, Jacqueline Avant was shot during a robbery at the Trousdale Estates home she shares with her husband Clarence. Police say at least one person got into the house during the robbery, shooting Avant. Her husband and a security guard were at home at the time.

Avant was an active figure in Democratic politics, and a well-known philanthropist in the Los Angeles area. She previously served as “president of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group for the South Central Community Child Care Center,” as well as “entertainment chairman of the NOW benefit auction.”

Her husband Clarence is a legend in the music industry, working with Babyface, Cherrelle, Bill Withers and the SOS Band.

Reginald Hudlin, director of the documentary The Black Godfather, described Avant as “a universally loved and admired role model in our community and in our lives.”

She was also remembered by former President Bill Clinton.

“She inspired admiration, respect & affection in everyone who knew her,” he said. “We are heartbroken. She will be deeply missed.”