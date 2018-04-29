Photo: Tasos Katopodis (Getty Images)

I didn’t know who comedian Michelle Wolf was before, but I know her now. And I think I love her.



At Saturday day night’s annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Wolf flamed the Trump administration and its flunkies (since the president is too much of a punk to take the jabs himself), and conservatives the world over found themselves drowning in melted snowflake juice and white tears.

Wolf, absolutely devoid of fucks, was unrelenting in her assessment of the disaster that is the Trump presidency, and opened with zingers like this:

“Good evening, here we are at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Like a porn star says when she’s about to have sex with Trump, let’s get this over with.”

She also skewered White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whom she called Aunt Lydia from The Handmaid’s Tale, but mostly a liar.

I almost felt a wee bit sorry for Suckabee after Wolf said this: “What’s Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women? Ah yes, Aunt Coulter.”

Well, damn.

Like Obama did in his final WH Correspondents dinner, Wolf also had words for the press in their sycophantic support of President Trump: “You guys love breaking news, and you did it, you broke it.”

In the aftermath, Politico reports that “director of strategic communications Mercedes Schlapp and her husband, conservative activist Matt Schlapp, were among those who marched out of the ballroom at the Washington Hilton long before Wolf’s keynote routine was over.”

Twitter also exploded with conservative angry faces:

But the best yet, was former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer calling the event a “disgrace” to which Wolf replied, “Thank you!”

Ana Navarro, my favorite conservative, pointed out the hypocrisy of all this hand-wringing:

Watch more of Wolf’s epic takedown here: