Photo: AP Images

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that he has a disc with evidence proving his client’s claim that she had an affair with Donald Trump before he was president.

“I want to be really clear about this: It is a warning shot. And it’s a warning shot to Michael Cohen and anyone else associated with President Trump that they better be very, very careful after Sunday night relating to what they say about my client and what spin or lies they attempt to tell the American people,” Avenatti told Blitzer.

On Thursday night, Avenatti tweeted an image of a CD with the caption, “If ‘a picture is worth a thousand words,’ how many words is this worth???? #60minutes #pleasedenyit #basta.”

Blitzer asked Avenatti what was on the disc, but he declined to say. When asked if he would release the contents if Trump denied Daniels’ allegations after her highly anticipated 60 Minutes interview aired Sunday night, Avenatti reiterated that the disc, thus far, is just a warning.

Advertisement

“I didn’t say that,” he said. “What I’ve said is it is a warning shot. People better be honest because they haven’t been honest in the past relating to this relationship, relating to the bullying tactics, relating to the threats and intimidation. Period. It’s time to come clean. ‘Basta,’ as they say. Enough with the nonsense.”

A little background, from CNN:

Avenatti is representing Stephanie Clifford, otherwise known as Stormy Daniels, who is suing Trump over a nondisclosure agreement she argues is void. In the court filing, Clifford alleges she and Trump had an affair more than a decade ago, but just before the 2016 election, Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 through a private LLC.

Advertisement

It appears that Avenatti is beating Trump at his own game of talking big. The only difference is that Avenatti seems to be able to back up his talk.

Let’s see if Trump heeds the warning come Sunday night.