Get ready to drop some coins on some new clothes. This week, clothing site Stitch Fix launched a new collection dedicated to designers of color. The online personal shopping and styling service debuted its 2022 Elevate collection on October 12, featuring clothes and accessories from six emerging Black designers.



Stitch Fix launched Elevate in 2020 to support up and coming entrepreneurs of color in the accessories and apparel business. BruceGlen, Megan Renee, Edas, Gracemade, Besida, and Taylor Jay were this year’s participants. Along with a $25,000 grant and mentorship from Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding and Harlem’s Fashion Row Founder and CEO Brandice Daniel, participating designers received marketing and data support from Stitch Fix to help get their collections off the ground.

Colorful and comfortable, the pieces in the Elevate collection are practical and size-inclusive. And most items are less than $200, making it easy to justify wanting practically everything.

Advertisement

For the designers, the opportunity to participate in the program and take advantage of the Stitch Fix platform has been a great way to get their work in front of a wider audience. Jasmine Rennie is the founder and CEO of Gracemade, a faith-driven women’s apparel brand that delivers a fashion-forward interpretation of modesty.



Advertisement

“I can’t say enough about how much the Elevate program has impacted me and my business. From day one, the Stitch Fix team has been so incredibly thoughtful through their mentorship program by helping me identify the areas of my business that they could provide their resources and expertise. I came into the program thinking I would just be receiving a grant and left with so much more. The confidence to grow my business, life-long friendships, and the opportunity to partner with a dream retailer like Stitch Fix!” she said.



Check out the Elevate collections available online at Stitch Fix now.