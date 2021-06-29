Still Sprung: T-Pain Takes The Root Down Memory Lane With Behind-the-Scenes Stories of His Biggest Hits

T-Pain, is the king of Auto-Tune. Full stop.

The rappa-ternt-sanga hit the airwaves with his debut album in the early aughts, and with his Auto-Tune laden raps some would argue, changed hip-hop (and perhaps even the music industry) as we know it.

Let’s be real, at one period in time, everybody wanted T-Pain (neé Faheem Rasheed Najm) on their tracks. There was a certain je ne sais quoi about him. Was it his Tallahassee swag? Or perhaps his huge top hats? Either way, the Auto-Tune movement caught on in hip-hop. Today you’d be hard-pressed to find a rapper who isn’t using Auto-Tune.

Despite those who have recently hated on the artists’ contributions to the music industry (coughs, Usher), T-Pain is an innovator in hip-hop. Ahead of the announcement of his partnership with Moe’s Southwest Grill (apparently the artist is really into Frank’s Red Hot Buffalo Queso Taco at Moe’s), we sat down with the Grammy Award-winning artist to learn a bit of the backstory behind some of his most iconic songs.

“I’m Sprung”: “I wrote that for my girlfriend at the time, my wife now. That was when we first met, and I was writing songs for Akon—he did not so much as approve of that one. We didn’t really see eye to eye on that one.”

“The Good Life”: “That was a lot. That was like five sessions of doing different things. The hook that people hear now, it’s a mashup of a lot of the hooks I did for it. We just kept doing it over and over... Kanye is a perfectionist, so he’s going to weigh all the options. And we actually ended up not finding anything. And then he just mashed up all the hooks on the end together.”

The stories get better, promise.

Check out the behind-the-scene of T-Pain’s greatest hits above.





