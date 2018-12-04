David Alan Grier is currently starring in Fox’s The Cool Kids, where he is joined by co-stars Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family, The Carol Burnett Show) and Leslie Jordan (American Horror Story, Will and Grace). The show is about a group of friends living in a retirement community who have no problem breaking every rule to have fun.

The three-time Tony Award and Grammy nominee continues to make his mark in countless memorable appearances on screen and Broadway for over 30 years—from A Soldier’s Story to In Living Color to Boomerang.



Grier spoke to The Root about a few of his most memorable roles. Made a video about it. Like to see it, here it go.

Watch the full interview above.