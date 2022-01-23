One thing we know about Steve Harvey is that while he may hold down many jobs–from hosting Miss Universe to Family Feud to being TV’s newest courtroom judge (yes, really), the job he takes most seriously–is being a father. This past week during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show, the actor and famed tv personality showed us just how serious he takes his job when shown a pic of daughter Lori Harvey using boyfriend Michael B. Jordan as a seat.

“I’ve never seen that picture before,” he told DeGeneres. “I’m very uncomfortable with that picture right there. I’m not really feeling that picture.”

The digital image hung behind the two while seated on stage, and featured 25 year old Lori Harvey in a mini dress, while Jordan held her in his lap with his hands on her thigh. (Apologies if it sounds like I’m reading a steamy romance novel, but the pic is collar pulling hot!)

Other pics shown were of the couple sharing quick kisses and being playful with each other. The two made it IG official this time last year, and seem to be going strong since then.

While DeGeneres continued to laugh as Harvey moved through his papa bear moment, he eventually doled out praise for the Creed actor. He mentioned that Jordan spent the holidays with the Harvey family for a second year in a row, and that he’s actually an excellent gift giver.

“That boy comes through,” he told DeGeneres. “He’s trying to impress the family ... He bought me this big, 100-cigar box of the most hard-to-get cigars ― 100 of them in this big box, and he gave that to me. He gave my wife some skis. Who do that? Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law.”

Harvey then dropped the Mike Lowrey act all together and offered his full approval of the partnership between Jordan and his daughter.

“I don’t know, man, I’m pulling for him, because he’s a really good guy, comes from a good family, so I’m kind of pulling for him,” he said. “But at the same time, I got my eye on him... I can’t whoop him, but if he ever turn around, I’m gonna knock his ass out.”

We believe you, Steve!