Stephen A. Smith Just Donald Trump’d His Career Off a Cliff After Making Xenophobic Comments About Shohei Ohtani

Photo : Justin Casterline ( Getty Images )

Stephen A. Smith has a habit of doing this thing where he says really dumb shit a lot. His takes aren’t just bad these days, they are downright horrible AF.



Advertisement

Like this domestic violence take during the despicable and utterly vile Ray Rice incident in which I’m sure Stephen A. was trying to be “contrarian” but he ended up sounding like a DV sympathizer who wants to look at the woman’s behavior.

And this isn’t the first time that Stephen A. came off sounding like a fucking caveman; he also had a hard time believing that Floyd Mayweather Jr. “who has a documented history of domestic abuse arrests and citations, beat up his ex-wife, Josie Harris, who was hospitalized with a concussion.”

Smith also took a very (Jason) Whitlockian approach to Colin Kaepernick’s protest against the killing of unarmed Black women, men and children by police.

So it should come as no surprise that the Black Pinocchio, whose hairline goes back an inch every time he says some stupid shit, is at it again. On Monday, sports’ very own George Jefferson decided to fix his African-American lips to claim that Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani—who will not only be the leading contender for Monday’s Home Run Derby, he will make the rare start as pitcher and leadoff batter in MLB’s All-Star game—to shit on the man for needing an interpreter.



“But when you talk about an audience gravitating to the tube or to the ballpark to actually watch you, I don’t think it helps that the No. 1 face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying,” Smith, with his dumbass, said.



He then punctuated his xenophobia by adding: “IN THIS COUNTRY!”



Advertisement

Man, sometimes I just want this nigga to STFU and instead, and of course, he doubled down!



Advertisement

Twitter, of course, snatched his edges.

Advertisement

And my personal favorite: