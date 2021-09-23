This weekend, Steph Curry is setting aside his love for basketball in order to embrace another one of his passions: golf.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the three-time NBA champ announced an expansive deal with NBC that includes both scripted and unscripted television projects, as well as the opportunity to offer commentary during NBC’s broadcast of the Ryder Cup.

From The Athletic:

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will be covering golf at the Ryder Cup later this month as part of a “global talent partnership” announced Tuesday between NBC Universal and Curry’s company, Unanimous Media. Curry will be part of NBC Sports’ Golf Channel coverage of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, which is set for Sept. 24-26. Portions of that coverage will also air on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The wide-ranging deal with NBC Universal will also see Curry work on scripted and unscripted TV projects, NBC and CNBC, and Dreamworks Animation, among many areas. Additionally, he will help reboot the network’s public service announcement series “The More You Know.”

This will be Curry’s first time commentating as an on screen analyst. But aside from his work on NBC, he’ll also make appearances on Golf Channel’s Live From the Ryder Cup and GolfPass to discuss the event further. For those unfamiliar with the sport, NBC describes the Ryder Cup as “golf’s pre-eminent team event featuring the best players from the U.S. versus the best players from Europe.” But aside from his golf aspirations, the 33-year-old revealed another major milestone earlier this week.

E! Online reports that in order to commemorate 10 years of marriage, he surprised his wife Ayesha by renewing their wedding vows in a private ceremony that was officiated by their daughter, Riley.

“A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony,” Ayesha wrote on Instagram. “He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting 😭. Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard. It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you @stephencurry30.”

Advertisement

Steph is definitely living his best life, and as his NBA career inches closer and closer toward its conclusion, it’s great to see that he’s not only preparing for life after basketball but that his personal life couldn’t be any better.

Advertisement



