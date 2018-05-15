Photo: Thomas Peter (Getty Images)

On Sunday, seemingly out of nowhere, President Trump tweeted that he was going ease crushing sanctions on Chinese phone company ZTE, which, under the Obama administration, pissed off the United States by selling Iran’s largest telecom firm a powerful surveillance system capable of spying on its citizens.



After an investigation in 2012, the U.S found that ZTE was shipping millions of dollars worth of American products to a Iran. Under the Obama administration the U.S. didn’t kick it with Iran so ZTE would order products that Iran wanted and then ship them as a middleman. It’s like the time my homeboy got banned from the grocery store for stealing and he would have to give me his money to buy his stuff. Anyway, the U.S. found out what was going on and issued heavy sanctions against ZTE. For seven years the U.S. would not ship any parts to the large cellphone company and without these parts the company couldn’t function.

Well it turns out that there’s a reason Trump had a sudden change of heart. According to HuffPost, three days after the Chinese government, which, just happens to own 33 percent of ZTE, poured $1 billion into an Indonesian project that will carry Trump’s name, Trump to took Twitter to say that he’s letting the company off the hook.

Here’s how HuffPost explains the president’s abrupt about face.

Trump did not mention in that tweet or its follow-ups that on Thursday, the developer of a theme park resort outside of Jakarta had signed a deal to receive as much as $500 million in Chinese government loans, as well as another $500 million from Chinese banks. Trump’s family business, the Trump Organization, has a deal to license the Trump name to the resort, which includes a golf course and hotels. Trump, despite his promises to do so during the campaign, has not divested himself of his businesses, and continues to profit from them. “You do a good deal for him, he does a good deal for you. Quid pro quo,” said Richard Painter, the White House ethics lawyer for former President George W. Bush and now a Democratic candidate for Senate in Minnesota. “This appears to be yet another violation of the emoluments clause of the Constitution,” Painter said, referring to the prohibition against the president receiving payments from foreign governments.

Advertisement

The White House didn’t respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. But the Trump organization did acknowledge on Monday that they are involved int he “MNC Lido City” project which will reportedly bare the Trump name but did not respond to questions about how much the company will make for licensing fees.

After Trump’ initial tweet clearing the way for ZTE to be up and running again left many on both sides of the aisle scratching their heads, Trump followed up Monday tweeting:

“ZTE, the large Chinese phone company, buys a big percentage of individual parts from U.S. companies. This is also reflective of the larger trade deal we are negotiating with China and my personal relationship with President Xi.”

Advertisement

Notice that Trump again failed to mention that his business, which continues to have direct involvement in, will profit directly from his pay to play administration.

“This is stunning. They perpetually find new things to surprise me,” Robert Weissman, president of the open government advocacy group Public Citizen told HuffPost.

“The idea of the president intervening in a law enforcement matter to satisfy a foreign government is extraordinary. And it’s extraordinary because it doesn’t happen. Opening that door threatens the integrity of all corporate law enforcement.”

Advertisement

Trump doesn’t adhere to laws, he runs off money and dragon energy and applause and as such, the biggest business that Trump runs is the American government, which, it appears is always open to the highest bidder.