Wow, Starz really is becoming the Blackest channel on cable. The network is in development on Queen Nzinga, which follows the life of the famed African Warrior Queen.



Queen Nzinga joins BMF, Run the World and of course, all the Power series on the network. It’s clear Starz saw a market for Black prestige TV and is going after it.

The series stars Yetide Badaki (American Gods) as Nizinga. The actress also executive produces alongside Mo Abudu (The Royal Hibiscus Hotel), Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power Universe) and Steven S. DeKnight (Spartacus).

Per the official description: “The remarkable true story of Nzinga, warrior queen, takes place in 17th century Angola. This is the legendary tale of Nzinga’s transformation from an innocent princess into a fearless warrior queen who rages a ferocious 40-year guerrilla war against the kingdom’s formidable enemies, and the cruel subjugation of her people by Portuguese slavers. Nzinga would come to sacrifice everything to defend her people’s dignity, liberty and freedom. On seizing the crown, Nzinga, the first-ever female ruler, decreed - ‘Call me king.’”

I know it’s early, but sign me up, I’m in. Badaki was one of the best things about American Gods, and she’s perfect for the role of a warrior queen. And it’s always exciting to see more Black women as non-superhero action stars.

“It has been a long held dream of mine to bring the story of Nzinga to the screen. Her courage, determination and passion resonated from the moment I laid eyes on historical depictions of the legendary queen,” Badaki said. “I am thrilled by STARZ’s continued commitment to much needed stories about and by historically excluded voices and the deeply talented team being built to share this epic narrative with the world.”

The series is currently looking for a showrunner. While there are plenty of experienced historical action producers out there, this seems like a story that needs a Black woman in charge.

“The continent of Africa has a treasure trove of stories that are yet to be told. Queen Nzingha is a story that I have wanted to tell for a long time, so when EbonyLife Studios finally found a home for this project at STARZ and Lionsgate, it was a dream come true,” Abudu said. “We are happy to be at the forefront of forging these new partnerships with such an incredible team of creatives, because it is truly about sharing our local stories with a global audience - stories that are historical, authentic and progressive.”

Jackson, who has built a TV empire at Starz, is executive producing through G-Unit Film & Television.

“As G-Unit Film & Television launches more premium, international productions, I couldn’t have found better partners than Mo, Yetide and Steven to help tell the incredible story of Queen Nzinga,” Jackson said.

I am so ready for Queen Nzinga to hit screens already, so expect frequent casting, trailer and premiere date updates on this one.