Photo: Christopher Furlong (Getty Images)

Given the recent spike in awareness around implicit bias, and the dubious social media stardom for those who choose to act racistly, Starbucks on Saturday announced a new policy that allows black people anyone to sit in its stores or use its restrooms, regardless of if they buy anything or not.



One could argue that the sea change in seeing all of these “living while black but being punished for it” stories started with the high-profile (and brand damaging) incident at a Philadelphia Starbucks a mere five weeks ago, where two black men were arrested after a barista called the police on them for asking to use a restroom without making a purchase.

In addition to a mandatory anti-bias training that all Starbucks employees received on May 29, Starbucks has also mandated its workers to consider anyone who walks into its stores a customer, “regardless of whether they make a purchase,” according to the Associated Press.

The company said anyone can use any of its spaces, including its cafes, patios or restrooms without buying anything, but noted that workers should still call the police if someone is a safety threat.

“We are committed to creating a culture of warmth and belonging where everyone is welcome,” Starbucks said in a statement.

The two black men involved in the initial incident, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, settled with Starbucks last month for an undisclosed amount and an offer of a free college education. They also reached a deal with the city of Philadelphia for a measly $1 and a $200,000 program for youth.

Starbucks got in front of this and did the right thing post-haste. As for the Philadelphia police…