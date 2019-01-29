Photo: Jessica McGowan (Getty Images)

Reports are swirling across the internet that Stacey Abrams, who ran as the the candidate against Republican Brian Kemp for governor of Georgia during the 2018 midterm election, has been tapped to deliver the Democratic response to Donald Trump’s State of the Union address before Congress next week.



MSNBC host Chris Hayes tweeted Tuesday afternoon that “a reliable source” told him Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called Abrams personally three week ago to ask her to deliver the speech.

The Washington Post also reported that Abrams would deliver the response.

Democrats had high hopes for Abrams, who ran in a highly-contested race against Kemp, who was serving as Georgia’s secretary of state at the time and was in charge of the election. Many questions were raised about voter suppression in Georgia, especially when Abrams eventually lost the race by a narrow margin.

Abrams was the most searched for politician in the United States in 2018, and there are talks that she may run for the U.S. Senate in 2020.

