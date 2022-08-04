As abortion access crumbles in the south, Georgia Gubnetrorial Candidate Stacey Abrams isn’t pulling any punches online.

Wednesday afternoon, Abrams tweeted out that “as the next governor, I will make it safe and legal to have abortions in Georgia.”

Advertisement

The tweet comes after a six-week abortion ban went into effect statewide, late last month. For context, six weeks is often before someone would be aware of their pregnancy.

For Black Georgians, the issue of abortion is particularly salient. Despite making-up 33 percent of the population, Black Georgians account for 65 percent of all abortions statewide, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

G/O Media may get a commission 28% Off Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds Music+

These are the pinnacle of Apple AirPod design, and feature active noise cancelling, a transparency mode for when you need to hear what’s around you, spatial audio for accuracy, adaptive EQ, and are even sweat resistant. Buy for $180 from Amazon Advertisement

Abrams, who if she wins in November would be the first Black female governor in United States History, drew a clear line between herself and her anti-abortion opponent Governor Brian Kemp, on the issue of abortion in an interview with Yahoo News.

Abortion is a medical decision,” Abrams, Georgia’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee, told Yahoo News in a sit-down interview Sunday in her home state ahead of a campaign event. “It is also a decision that women make because they are not ready to be mothers. … My responsibility as a legislator is to make certain that we allow doctors and nurses and medical professionals to make medical decisions and that politicians stay out of it.”

Advertisement

Although both politicians identify as christians, unlike Kemp, Abrams has said that her faith guides her pro-choice viewpoint.

“While your faith tradition may tell you that you personally do not want to make that choice, it is not my right as a Christian to impose that value system on someone else,” Abrams told Yahoo News. “Because the value that should overhang everything is the right to make our own decisions, the free will that the God I believe in gave us.”

Advertisement

The road to the Governor’s mansion is a long-one, but if the results out of Kansas tell us anything, it’s that pro-choice politics can be a winning message, even in red states.