Kansas might not be the first state that comes to mind when you think about the raging battle over abortion in the United States. But tomorrow, voters in Kansas will be the first in the nation to directly weigh-in on abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

On Tuesday, Kansans will vote on a proposed amendment which would strip abortion rights from the state constitution. If the vote is successful, it opens the door for conservative state legislators to outright ban abortion statewide. (Rather than just slowly chip away at it through a million tiny cuts).

Regardless of what happens tomorrow, it will be the first major test of how red state voters handle the issue of abortion when it’s directly on their ballots.

Overall, Americans have been supportive of the constitutional right to abortion. Polling from Pew Research Center in July, found that 57% of Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court overturning Roe. The same poll found that 67% of Black Americans, who make up 12.4% of Kansas’ population, disapprove of the Supreme Court overturning Roe.

However, these opinions are super divided along party-lines. Only 29% of Republicans disapprove of the Supreme Court overturning Roe compared to 82% of Democrats, according to Pew.

Just looking at those numbers, you might expect Kansans to have no trouble getting rid of abortion protections. I mean, the state hasn’t voted for a Democratic President since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.

Plus, the plurality of state voters identify as Republicans or lean Republican, according to Pew.

But, the outcome isn’t totally a forgone conclusion. When red-leaning Florida put their state constitutio n’s abortion protections to the test in 2012 in a similar ballot initiative, anti-abortion advocates lost.

Polling from data analytics company co/efficient, indicates that views on the proposed amendment are somewhat split statewide. Roughly 47% of surveyed Kansans say they support the amendment, 43% say they’re opposed, and 10% say they’re undecided, according to the poll.

Note of caution about the poll; Patrick Miller, a professor of political science at the University of Kansas, told Buzzfeed news that because the poll relied heavily on text-message data collection, it needs to be taken with a “grain of salt.”

Because we’ve all had enough experience with polling errors to last a lifetime (*cough 2016*), it’s not worth trying to predict the exact outcome of tomorrow’s vote.

But, rest assured that whatever happens tomorrow will certainly give us a window into the next stage of the war on abortion.