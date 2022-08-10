Stacey Abrams has tested positive for coronavirus. Her spokesman, Michael Holloman, shared the results Wednesday. This news comes a day after Georgia’s Democratic nominee for governor gave a speech at a downtown Atlanta brewery.

Holloman also shared that Abrams tested negative for Covid before the Tuesday event. Abrams has been vaccinated twice and received a booster. Currently, she is safely isolating at home.

Here is Hollman’s statement:

“This morning, Stacey Abrams tested positive for COVID-19 during routine testing. She tests daily and tested negative via PCR Monday and negative via rapid test yesterday before her ‘Georgia Thrives’ economic speech. She is fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms. Consistent with CDC guidelines, she will isolate at home and looks forward to traveling across the state to meet Georgians as soon as possible.”

It’s possible that several of her upcoming events might be canceled. The politician was scheduled for a “Pod Save America” podcast taping planned for Saturday at the Cobb Energy Centre.

Those in attendance for Tuesday’s event wore masks even though Abrams spoke from a podium without one. In addition, her campaign asks visitors who plan on stopping by their Decatur headquarters to wear masks and complete a rapid test before coming into the building.

Last month, a poll showed Abrams was behind Republican opponent Gov. Brian Kemp by 5 points. This is her second time racing against Kemp; back in 2018 he defeated her in the gubernatorial election.

Abrams’ campaign this year has centered policy issues specific to Georgia as well as abortion rights. Kemp’s main focus has been on the economy—and segregation.