Spring is in full swing. And as you prepare to pack away those winter coats and sweaters for a few months, it’s a great time to think about ways to give your wardrobe a fresh spring vibe.



But it doesn’t have to be overwhelming or expensive. With just a few basic pieces, you can mix and match like crazy to create endless stylish outfit options. If you want to give your wardrobe a reboot this season, we’ve rounded up some of the spring wardrobe basics men need.