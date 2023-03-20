Spring Cleaning 101: These Ain't Your Grandmother's Cleaning Supplies

The first day of spring can mean different things to different people, including extra sunlight and warmer temperatures. But for me, the first day of spring means it’s time to give my apartment a deep clean to get rid of all the dust and grime that accumulated all winter (don’t judge). It’s also when I hear my mother’s voice telling me to pay attention to all of the cracks and crevices that may or may not get neglected when I’m busy— which is most of the time .

If spring cleaning is your thing, good for you. But if you weren’t already thinking about it, I’m here to tell you that all of the extra sunlight will definitely make your dirty windows and floors a lot more noticeable.

So if you want to give your home a nice, deep spring cleaning, check out these tools that can help make the job a lot easier.

Clean Those Screens

Televisions, iPads, laptops and smart phones are notoriously nasty. So spring cleaning is a great time to show them a little love. Cleaning agents like Windex can be too harsh on your screens. Try EVEO Screen Cleaner Spray, which safely removes dust, dirt and fingerprints from your electronic devices without damaging them.



Put Paper Towels Aside

Looking for an eco-friendly solution that works just as well? Try Papaya Reusable Paper Towels for cleaning up spills and wiping down surfaces. They’re an all-natural compostable alternative to endless rolls of paper towels that can be cleaned in your washing machine or dishwasher. And they come in cute colors and patterns that can brighten up any kitchen or bathroom.

Even Your Washing Machine Needs to be Cleaned

You may not think about it on a regular basis, but even the washing machine needs a good cleaning from time to time. Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner tablets help remove odor-causing residue from front and top-loading washers, so your clothes keep smelling fresh.



A Buddy For Your Baseboards

Forget what your grandmother told you, cleaning your baseboards doesn’t have to be a punishment. Clean your baseboards and moldings without breaking your back with the Baseboard Buddy. The adjustable handle extends up to four feet, making it easy to get to clean hard-to-reach places. It comes with reusable cleaning pads that can be used wet or dry.

Do Dusting Differently

You may or may not have been paying attention to the dust collecting on your blinds. But now that you’re spring cleaning, you can’t put it off any longer. We love these microfiber dusting gloves, which can help you get rid of dust in even the tightest corners of your home. And when you’re done cleaning your blinds, you can pick up small dust particles from plants and other surfaces around your home.



Even the Air Needs Cleaning

Once you’ve cleaned all of the surfaces, cracks and crevices, it’s time to think about all the stuff you can’t see in the air . Try the Winix 5500-2 Air Cleaner to capture dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke and odors in rooms up to 360 square feet.

The Power of Pink

The Pink Stuff has been around since 1938, so it could very well have been your grandmother’s go-to cleaner. But I just discovered this miracle cleaning paste, so it’s new to me. If you love products that work overtime, you’ll love this mild-abrasive, multi-purpose paste cleaner that works on all kinds of tough and dirty surface stains. From oven great to grout grime, it literally cleans everything and the kitchen sink.