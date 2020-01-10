Spiritual Guru Didn’t Consult Her 3rd Eye About Presidential Chances and Now She’s Out

Marianne Williamson Photo : Ian Tuttle ( Getty Images )

Author Marianne Williamson, more commonly referred to as “the kooky lady running for president” ended her 2020 Democratic presidential campaign Friday after many people who are openly Democrat and follow politics were like, “She’s still in the race?”



“I stayed in the race to take advantage of every possible opportunity to share our message. With caucuses and primaries now about to begin, however, we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now,” Williamson wrote in a message to supporters, CNN reports. “The primaries might be tightly contested among the top contenders, and I don’t want to get in the way of a progressive candidate winning any of them,” Williamson continued.

Williamson noted that she would be willing to encourage her four followers to get behind whoever the Democratic nominee might be.



It was only a matter of time before Williamson suspended her efforts as a homeless fireman’s boot had a better chance of winning the Democratic ticket than the spiritual author. CNN notes that Williamson failed to make next week’s debate stage and had already laid off her national staff which may or may not have included a personal chakra aligner.

Williamson did have a good message though, she told CNN in January that she was running to bring “moral and spiritual awakening” to America.

“Nothing short of that is adequate to fundamentally change the patterns of our political dysfunction,” Williamson told CNN, but America wasn’t trying to hear that shit. In fact, America was focused on candidates who could raise funds to continue to make the debate stage as fundraising appears to be all that matters at this point.

This doesn’t mean that Williamson didn’t have her moments.

From CNN:

Williamson’s most notable policy proposal was likely her call for at least $100 billion — but potentially as much as $500 billion — in reparations for the descendants of slaves. She said the money would be divvied up by a council of black leaders. “America will not have the future we want if we’re not willing to clean up the past,” she said in a TV ad in South Carolina focused on the issue. In summer 2019, she announced she was moving to Des Moines, Iowa. That meant she’d be on the ground full-time in the first state to cast votes in the nominating process. In a debate in June, she said her first act as president would be to call New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and say, “Girlfriend, you are so on.” Williamson’s proclamation came as a response to an op-ed Ardern wrote last year, in which she said she wanted to make New Zealand the best place in the world to be a child. She got attention in the following month’s debate, too, when she said President Donald Trump had harnessed a “dark psychic force of collectivized hatred.”

If you’re having trouble remembering who Williamson is that’s because she last made a debate stage in July, and after that, she just disappeared in the wind like a fart in yoga.