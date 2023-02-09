'South Park' Comes For Kanye West's Antisemitism In Season 26 Premiere

South Park is back for Season 26 and decided to tackle Kanye West in its very first episode. The season premiere was Wednesday night (Feb. 8) and entitled “Cupid Ye.” In the Valentine’s episode, Cartman becomes so jealous over Stan’s friendship with a Black student (Tolkien) that he decides to spread Kanye-inspired misinformation in hopes of ruining their relationship.



In one of the exchanges between Cartman and Tolkien, he gives Tolkien credit for spending time with “someone like [Kyle] … given all the new information lately.” He adds: “You know, the stuff that’s come out about how the Jews stole the Black race’s identity? That the lost tribes of Judah were actually all Africans? You didn’t hear about this? Black people are actually the Jews and people like Kyle have taken that from them?”

Soon, Cartman becomes the reason his peers are saying ““Kyle runs Hollywood” throughout the school. Students start asking Kyle about how much power he has in Hollywood. “I’m not even going to justify that with a response,” Kyle replied. “Because repeating a derogatory slur, even for the purpose of refuting it can make stupid people think it’s valid!”

Advertisement

Cartman then embarks on a string of antisemitic conspiracy theory press appearances. He dons the same clothes West wore during his interviews with Alex Jones’s InfoWars. Later in the episode, Cartman encounters “Cupid Ye,” a fairy-inspired creature resembling what he would look like in a Yeezy hoodie.

The character comments to the fairy: “Ever since you changed your name and got all into Jesus, you got a little batsh*t crazy, Cupid Ye.” Last year marked the downfall of Kanye West. In addition to stating that “white lives matter,” publicly aligning with Candace Owens and being interviewed on Fox News, he also went on an antisemitic tour in which he praised Nazis and said: “I see good things about Hitler.”

G/O Media may get a commission 30% off The Anthem All-Terrain Stroller Wagon Adventure Bundle Go everywhere with your kids

This must-have bundle nets you either of Gladly’s award-winning Anthem2 or Anthem4 All-Terrain Stroller Wagons as well as must-have accessories like a parent cupholder, a removable storage basket, extra-large canopies, a nap system, quilted comfort seats, a cooler bag with a padded shoulder strap, and a travel bag. Buy for $454 at Gladly Advertisement

We doubt this will be the last time a television show addresses West’s ignorant comments.