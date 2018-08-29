Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

In 2007, Barack Obama was a young and spry freshman senator from Chicago who made South Los Angeles, Calif., his first stop during his presidential election. In 2008, he became the first black president and successfully won a second term four years later. In honor of the former president, the L.A. City Council voted to rename Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard.



Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti posted the news to his Twitter account Tuesday night:

L.A. City Council member Herb J. Wesson celebrated the occasion by making comparisons between Obama and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s historic speech made on August 28, 1963.

