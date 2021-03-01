South Dakota’s COVID-19 Numbers Are Trash. So Why Did the Governor Praise the Job She Did at CPAC?

South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem speaks at white Freaknik.

Photo : Joe Raedle ( Getty Images )

The Conservative Political Action Conference is a lot like prison.



They are both full of gangs like the Crips and the QAnons. Both places house liars, robbers, and thieves. And at CPAC, aka white freaknik, just like in prison, you can be anyone you want to be.



Take South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R), a conservative favorite, who took the stage at the sophisticated Klan rally, bashed Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and lied about what a great job she’d done dealing with her the coronavirus to raucous cheers from the maskless crowd.



“South Dakota is the only state in America that never ordered a single business or church to close,” she told the crowd, which was hyped up on White Claw hard seltzer, the Washington Post reports. “We never instituted a shelter-in-place order. We never mandated that people wear masks. We never even defined what an essential business is.”



Fine, I don’t know what CPAC attendees drink, but someone might want to tell Noem that South Dakota “ranks second nationally for the most coronavirus cases reported per capita and ninth for peak hospitalized count per capita,” the Post reports.



On Sunday, Fauci, who is done letting these liars drag his good name through the mud, appeared on CBS’s Face the Nation and he let the mac spray, calling Noem’s remarks “unfortunate” and “not very helpful.”

“Right now, as we are going down and plateauing, is not the time to declare victory,” Fauci told anchor Margaret Brennan.



“Sometimes, you think things are going well, and just take a look at the numbers,” Fauci added. “They don’t lie.”



Boom!



You hear that noise? It’s just Fauci dropping truth bombs out this bitch.



Noem, who also spoke with Brennan on Sunday, insisted she listened to public health experts, but she didn’t do anything they said, including not canceling the Sturgis motorcycle rally, which about 100,000 people attended and was the source of a Midwest outbreak.



Watch Noem get dunked on below:

And because Noem likes to be embarrassed, she continued:

“I know you are conservative and you care about the sanctity of life, so how can you justify making decisions that put the health of your constituents at risk?” Brennan asked.



“And those are questions you should be asking every other governor as well,” Noem responded. Noem claimed that the numbers were skewed because the majority of the infection rate happened earlier in the year so the average looks higher than it really is.



Back at CPAC Noem continued on her disinformation tour. “I don’t know if you would agree with me, but Dr. Fauci is wrong a lot,” she said to booming applause, the Post notes.

“Her science denialism has resulted in the propagation of that disease unnecessarily throughout her state mercilessly,” CNN medical analyst and George Washington University professor Jonathan Reiner told CNN’s Ana Cabrera, “so I side with Tony Fauci.”



All of us that wouldn’t attend CPAC, aka the white cotillion, side with Fauci.

