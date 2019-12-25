South Carolina State Rep. Apologizes for Accusing Military Cadets of Using White Power Hand Signs

Photo : Associated Press

South Carolina state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, a Democrat from Lancaster, issued an apology Monday after an internal military investigation concluded that the hand signals flashed by a group of cadets during the Dec. 14 Army-Navy game were not white nationalist symbols.

Norrell’s initial—now deleted—tweets accused the cadets of fueling a “cruel and disrespectful environment.” She posted a copy of her formal apology to her Twitter account, writing, “Not because of threats and harassment from Twitter trolls, but because it’s the right thing to do,” The State reports.

Really? Public pressure didn’t influence her? We can trust this internal investigation because the military is known for outing their own instead of protecting them? The military has been a safe haven for people of color and women since its inception?

If the investigation was legitimate and the cadets are innocent, then an apology is in order. But there are so many factors that make us question the military’ s conclusion:

I appreciate Norrell’s initial questions around the incident, and I encourage other national leaders to keep lookin’ out for us, because the one thing that’s certain amidst this incident and its aftermath is that history’s receipts show we can’t trust the military to look out for us.