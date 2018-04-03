Photo: Themba Hadebe (AP Photo)

The South African government has formally announced plans to honor Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, one of the country’s most prominent anti-apartheid icons, with an official state funeral.



Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest during a national funeral on April 14, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed, with a national memorial service to be held three days prior, ABC News reports.

“There will be many other memorial functions across the country‚ in almost every province,” Ramaphosa said, speaking outside Madikizela-Mandela’s home. “We would like to express our gratitude and our thanks to many across the country and the world who are wishing us well‚ who are wishing her movement well.”

In a statement, Ramaphosa lauded the departed leader as a voice for the voiceless, the report notes.

“In the coming days, as we mourn the passing of this heroine of our struggle, let us reflect on her rich, remarkable and meaningful life,” the statement read. “Let us draw inspiration from the struggles that she fought and the dream of a better society to which she dedicated her life.”

Madikizela-Mandela died in Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Monday at the age of 81, surrounded by her family and loved ones.