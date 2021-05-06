Sounds Like Hate Returns to Explore the Driving Forces Behind Bigotry and Hate in America

Image : Southern Poverty Law Center

The Southern Poverty Law Center prides itself on monitoring the activities of domestic hate groups and other extremists, while working in partnership with local communities to dismantle white supremacy, strengthen intersectional movements, and advance the human rights of all people. But did you know they also have a podcast?

In its inaugural season, their audio documentary series, Sounds Like Hate, followed the story of a woman named Samantha; who joined the white nationalist group Identity Evropa and worked behind the scenes to support the infamous “Unite the Right” rally. Listeners also learned about a high school whose mascot had a striking resemblance to a hooded Klansman charging on a horse and a community divided over whether or not to fly a Black Lives Matter flag.

This season, we’ll learn about activists in Alabama, Georgia, and Texas and their efforts to remove Confederate symbols in public places, as well as be introduced to two young people on the path to radicalization.

“For decades we have tracked and analyzed hate and extremism in America in an effort to bring attention and awareness to these issues,” Susan Corke, Director of the SPLC’s Intelligence Project, told The Root in a statement. “Now, through this podcast, we are able to provide a more intimate look into what drives the bigotry and racism, which are unfortunately part of the social fabric and history of our country. Our hope is this series reaches new audiences and encourages them to take action—whether in their own homes to protect their children from radicalization or in the broader community.”

To learn more about all of the amazing work that the SPLC is doing, visit their website. And for those interested in checking out Sounds like Hate, it’s available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn and more.