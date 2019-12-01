Son of Late NFL Star Terry Glenn Dead at 22 of Accidental Overdose

The son of late Dallas Cowboys receiver Terry Glenn has passed away at age 22.

According to published reports, sources said Terry Glenn, Jr. died of an accidental overdose at his Ohio home Thursday.

Photo : Terry Glenn, Jr. ( TWITTER )

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported his body was found unresponsive in the bathroom of the home during a Thanksgiving family gathering.

His father, who played with the Cowboys from 2003 to the end of his career in 2006, was killed on November 20, 2017 in a single-car crash on a Irving, Texas highway. He was 43 at the time of death.



Glenn, Jr. celebrated the memory of his father on social media on the same day he would die.



“Thanksgiving was my dads favorite game to play in as a Cowboy 😔 and you best believe ya boy was always right there in the stands,” he wrote in a tweet.

Glenn, Jr. solemnly wrote of missing his father and how the holiday season is the hardest.

He wrote: “I miss him so much. this time of the year is the hardest by far man... this was his holiday and the last one got cut short right before we were allllll gonna be together... really just wonder why”

The elder Glenn had a difficult youth growing up in Columbus after his mother was murdered when he was 13. He became an all-American with Ohio State, where he was drafted during his junior year and ascended to become a record-setting N.F.L. rookie receiver with the New England Patriots. He played for the Green Bay Packers before reuniting with his former coach Bill Parcells for the Dallas Cowboys a year later.

In 2006, the team signed him to a $20 million, five year extension, ESPN reported.



After enduring legal troubles, before his untimely death Glenn started a foundation for troubled children.



He reportedly fathered seven children, the oldest being Genn, Jr.

