Sometimes Romantic Fairy Tales End Early: Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo Done After Two Months of Marriage

Actress, producer and screenwriter Lena Waithe has enjoyed a pretty damn successful last few years career wise. She’s the creator of the hit Showtime series The Chi and writer of the hit film Queen & Slim. And i n 2017, she became the first black woman to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for writing “Master of None’s” “Thanksgiving” episode. She’s done well for herself.

Unfortunately she hasn’t been quite so lucky in love. (I mean, she hasn’t been Queen & Slim unlucky or nothin’ like that... but still.)

E! reported Waithe and long time love Alana Mayo have split up just two months after announcing their secret marriage to the world on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November.

“We didn’t make any announcements,” Waithe said at the time. “We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse.”

Waithe added that getting married at the courthouse was Mayo’s idea “as all good things are.”

“And she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, ‘We should get married there.’ And I said, ‘Cool, I’m down.’”

It’s a romantic story, but, unfortunately, a short lived one. Two months later...

“After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” they said in a joint statement from their reps. “We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

But hey, Waithe and Mayo are but two among millions, if not, billions who either have trouble in the game of love or whose long relationships eventually draw to a close. And many of those millions, if not, billions of relationships don’t end half as amicably as theirs seems to have.

So here’s wishing peace and happiness for the both of them.