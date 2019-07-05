It’s been said time and time again that the black experience is not monolithic.

That fact becomes especially apparent when some of the most controversial topics that separate the black community come up in conversation. Or at least during a round of “Black Ass Game.”

In the latest segment, many of the biggest and blackest stars in Hollywood share their black-ass answers when it comes to choosing between:

Love & Basketball or Soul Food

Sweet grits or savory grits

Living Single or Martin

And, perhaps, the most contentious of them all—

Drums or flats

Check out the full video above.

P.S. The right answer is drums. Don’t debate me. Debate your little friends.