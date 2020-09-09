Some Norwegian Man Has Nominated Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, and It Totally Makes Sense

Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

2020 has been a dumpster fire of a year.



If 2020 were an actress it would be Lisa Raye in that stripper movie. If 2020 were a rapper it would be Magoo or Kreayshawn. If 2020 were an outfit it would be the president of the United States in a kitten heel.

So nothing surprises me about 2020. Not one thing.



In fact, it’s rather fitting that a member of the Norwegian Parliament (which is not a foreign cigarette or the governing arm of Funkadelic) has nominated Satan’s favorite inciter of racist violence for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.



According to the Hill, some goofy named “Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a four-term member of Parliament and chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, submitted the n omination to the Nobel Committee.”



“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde said of Trump.



While America is burning, Trump announced that the U.S. was “helping to support the full normalization of ties between Israel and UAE, a historic breakthrough in relations in the Middle East and part of the administration’s efforts to shore up support against Iran,” the Hill reports.



Trump reportedly did some shit, which includes striking a deal to get Israel to halt efforts to annex territory in the West Bank and the UAE officially ending its boycott against Israel.



Forgive me if I don’t give AF. I mean I’m trying to care but it’s hard with all the teargas smoke floating around. Currently, America has been overrun by the White Walkers, and I’m not just talking about their leader Kellyanne Conway, but this has been...y’all already know all of this because you’ve also been living in 2020. My apologies.

For the record, anyone….literally anyone who has a political or academic position in social science, history, philosophy, law and theology, etc. can nominate someone for a Nobel Peace Prize and it doesn’t matter if the person looks like a dehydrated Butterball ham glazed in Slurpee extract, it exists and it’s news, I guess.



Did I mention that it’s 2020 and this entire year has been what happens when an apocalyptic demon eats off the Burger King 2-for-$5 menu: Everything turns to shit.