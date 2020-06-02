Social Studies: The Conspiracy Theories Are True

If you’re protesting, the feds are watching.
While that may sound like a harebrained conspiracy theory, it is also an incontrovertible fact.
In cities across America, police departments, federal agencies and even private companies are using state-of-the-art technology to monitor and surveil black protesters. While we have written about this many times before, it is worth revisiting.
First of all, if you are on Facebook Live, Instagram (which is just Facebook for pictures) or even Periscope, your actions are being monitored. Even if you just post pictures online, it is possible for anyone to extract the metadata that includes information that includes your location, identity and your personal information.
But it’s not just the cops and military in Minneapolis. Local authorities already have networks in place to monitor protesters and social justice organizations. We have reported on Massachusetts State Troopers monitoring activist groups’ Facebook activity, Baltimore’s privately-funded spy planes, undercover agents in Memphis, Tenn. surveilling black organizations and the FBI watching Black Lives Matter.
And it’s not just your social media posts. Agencies are also using facial recognition technology to identify protesters.
And then there’s the disinformation. Remember all those people (Including the Minnesota governor and y’all’s president) who complained about “outside agitators” and “Antifa” who were funded by George Soros?
Well, a lot of those Antifa antagonizers are actually white supremacists posing as anti-fascists, according to multiple reports.
But, of course, Donald Trump doesn’t believe it.
But this is perhaps the best evidence that there are foreign actors interfering with the protests::
Told y’all.