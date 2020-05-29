Social Studies: I'm Rooting for the 'Thugs'

Image : Shutterstock

Social Studies The Root's Social Studies is a daily, curated, one-stop shop for all the funny, relevant and important content that should be trending on social media. Prev Next View All

This is not a riot.

Riot: 1a: a violent public disorder, specifically a tumultuous disturbance of the public peace by three or more persons assembled together and acting with a common intent b: public violence, tumult, or disorder

A riot is not the language of the unheard.

They hear this shit.

They have always heard it. They can act as if they are a cop kneeling on a neck obliviously ignoring the screams of someone who is dying but we know they hear us. And — if our desperate pleas were not enough, our voices have been amplified on social media.

Advertisement

Even before a cop egregiously erased George Floyd’s earthly existence for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill, there was already a riot.

Advertisement

Twenty fucking dollars.

The people in Minnesota are protesting a violent public disorder. They are rebelling against a tumultuous disturbance of the peace by three or more persons (in this case, four officers) assembled together and acting with common intent.

TGIF Playlist: Revolution Read on The Inventory

The police are the rioters. The prosecutors who allow cops to indiscriminately kill black people without repercussions are the rioters. They are the purveyors of a public violence. They provide the tumult and disorder.

Advertisement

The police are the rioters.

Racists are the rioters.

The system is a rioter.

The president is a rioter.

They are the rioters and I do not condone violence.

But justice...

I am for justice. We are for justice. We have no fucks to give for ransacked Auto Zones and scorched police precincts that store the tools for our oppression and offer safe harbor for oppressors. I bet none of the looters found any justice in there.

Advertisement

Look at this glorious shit:

Advertisement

Advertisement

I do not have the capacity to cry for bombed-out department stores. Burn that shit down. Fuck their shit up. Steal their things. Fuck all their couches, nigga.

If you haven’t guessed by now, I’m pulling for the protesters. And, for future reference, if anyone wonders which side I’m on, I’m always on the side of the rebellion and we know who Darth Vader is:

Advertisement

And now he’s crying because Twitter tagged him for a rules violation.

Advertisement

Which is probably why he created a toothless executive order “preventing online censorship.”

Luckily Black Twitter exists:



Advertisement

Advertisement

Oh wait... It’s not just black people doing the looting?



Advertisement

Well, if this uprising has taught us anything, it’s that white people can be thugs.

One more job taken by the white man.

At least we now know our worth.



Black Life ≤ $19.99