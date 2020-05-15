Social Studies: Black Twitter 'Versuz' White Twitter

Image : Shutterstock

Social media is a great educational tool.

Because of slavery, Jim Crow, redlining and white flight, there are many black people who have not had the chance to acquire firsthand knowledge of white people. Luckily, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, etc. allows for great insight into the practices and habits of people who buy clothes from QVC.

If not for Facebook, we would have no idea about the Caucasian aversion to leg washing. And if not for Wikipedia, I wouldn’t have known why this tweet was funny:

Of course, I know that Nelly Furtado exists. I probably understood he was either a musician or a Formula ONE race-car driver. Or maybe he’s a former football player who Keith Jackson references in his football commentary.

Wait... Nelly Furtado is a woman? Well, I guess this guy was right:



OK. I guess if Jesus can name a white man “Keith Jackson” then there can be a woman named Nelly. Anyway, when Ludacris battles the real Nelly on Instagram, who wins?

You can laugh all you want, but how many white people could even get this joke?

Somehow, black funeral homes created their own advertising industry by stapling popsicle sticks to construction paper and slapping MLK’s face on the front.

And don’t act like you didn’t want the usher to give you a new fan instead of one of the old fans after your church re-upped on these original Holy Ghost air conditioners. I firmly believed the Martin Luther King Jr. fans produced a wind that was a few degrees cooler than the Mahalia Jackson fans.

It was probably because he had been to the mountaintop.

Also, am I the only one who feels this joke is kind of disrespectful? I honestly feel like Jenifer Lewis is “some kin” to me (For our white readers, “some kin” means “related.”

Wait...do white people even know who Jenifer Lewis is?

If you don’t, I’ll fill you in.

She’s the mother of Carl Lewis, Emmanuel Lewis, Lennox Lewis, Louis Gossett Jr. and both Lewis and Clark.

Basically, she’s everyone’s mom.

White Twitter be like:

This final season of white people didn’t go as I expected. Who knew that they were going to die from coronaviricide?©

Meanwhile, Black Twitter be like:

This headline upset The Root’s Managing Editor:



She probably doesn’t understand it was meant for White Twitter. Being a teenager is a white privilege. When you’re black, you get headlines like how Mike Brown’s death was reported:



Screenshot : ABC News

These short films are astute political analyses from White Twitter’s YouTube account:



But Black Twitter did the same thing with one GIF:

Black Twitter even offers recipes and life coaching:

Let’s be honest. WorldStarHipHop was the original Black Twitter, and they’re not just a platform to watch fights and video versions of Soundcloud rappers:

But here is the biggest difference between White Twitter and Black Twitter:



Ludacris is gonna drag Nelly Furtado!