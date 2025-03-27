Social Media Responds to Zendaya Finally Working With a Black Director For the First Time

Zendaya’s next role is here, and the internet is going up for the details behind the upcoming project. On Wednesday (March 26), it was finally announced that the “Challengers” actress will take on her biggest role yet, playing Ronnie Spector in the upcoming biopic based on the musician’s life.

That's So Random CC Share Subtitles Off

English Regé-Jean Page, Naomie Harris Talk New Film 'Black Bag,' Reveal Their Go-To Karaoke Songs

The “Dune” star will star in the film based on the life of the Ronettes founder, directed by none other than Academy Award-winner Barry Jenkins. Based on Spector’s 1990 memoir, “Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness, or, My Life as a Fabulous Ronette,” the film will reportedly focus on the singer’s “life with the troubled producer Phil Spector,” per Variety.

Advertisement

Of course, the internet was flooded with reactions the second the news was announced, with fans not only excited for another major project for the actress, but also at this collaboration between her and Jenkins, who of course is known for his films “Moonlight,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” and recently, “Mufasa: The Lion King.”

Advertisement

As users pointed out, this marks the first time Zendaya has worked with a Black director on a feature film in a live-action role (she worked with Malcom D. Lee on “Space-Jam 2,” but that was a voiceover role).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans also came quick to defend any naysayers or people who critiqued Zendaya’s casting to play this beloved icon in music history. Accounts were quick to point out the fact that Spector herself reportedly hand-selected Zendaya to play her before she passed away.

One user wrote, “Just reminding yall that Ronnie Spector chose Zendaya to play her and they spent a lot of time together before she passed.” Another wrote on X, “anyone mad about zendaya playing ronnie spector, when ronnie herself handpicked her is a loser.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zendaya has been transparent about her bond with Spector, even taking to Instagram back in 2022 when the singer passed away. “Ronnie, being able to know you has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” she wrote in her tribute at the time. Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours and hours.”

Advertisement

Others simply admired this career move for Zendaya, who has been especially meticulous when choosing her roles. “Zendaya is carefully putting together such an insanely good filmography,” one user wrote.