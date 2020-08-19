Social Justice Organization Until Freedom to Hold Four Day 'BreonnaCon' In Honor of Breonna Taylor

Photo : David Dee Delgado ( Getty Images )

A four-day event meant to honor Breonna Taylor and amplify calls for justice is set to take place in late August, i n Louisville.

According to Courier-Journal activist group Until Freedom will hold “BreonnaCon,” from Aug. 22-25. The event is described as a “community convention,” and will feature workshops, a school supply giveaway and a “Bre-B-Q.” Since June, the organization has been responsible for multiple large-scale events in Louisville, including a sit-in outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron last month. Last weekend, the group joined several activists groups in delivering 2,000 boxes of free food to residents citywide.



“BreonnaCon will engage, activate, and transform the Louisville community by building a comprehensive slate of programming that will amplify the urgent need for Justice for Breonna,” Until Freedom co-founder Tamika Mallory said in a statement sent to The Root.



A faith revival at Kingdom Fellowship Center is planned to be held as part of the event. The convention will conclude with training on nonviolent direct action that will lead into demonstration throughout Louisville on Aug. 25. The New York-based organization temporarily relocated to Louisville over the summer and the demonstration will “punctuate a 30-day occupation of Louisville,” according to their statement. The group has stated it intends to “occupy Kentucky,” until Breonna Taylor receives justice.



Breonna Taylor was a 26-year-old EMT who was sleeping when officers attempted to serve a no-knock warrant for a narcotics investigation. Taylor was shot and killed by the officers while standing in the hallway of her home. In the five months that have followed, one officer has been fired, bills have been proposed that would end the use of no-knock warrants, and state Attorney General Daniel Cameron finally met with Taylor’s family this month.



The officers involved in her shooting have yet to be arrested or charged.

