Every year The Root honors the best and the blackest on an esteemed list that we call The Root 100. If you’re just hearing of The Root 100, then get with it.

While you might recognize the names Tarana Burke and London Breed do you really know who these people are and their many accomplishments? Our guess is no, so The Root hit the streets of New York City to see just how much folks know about these black luminaries.

See the entire video above.