It’s been one year since the #MeToo movement went viral and conversations about sexual misconduct became more prevalent than ever in the media. In light of the movement, CBS recently asked Hillary Clinton about her support of former president Bill Clinton following his infamous affair with Monica Lewinsky and his sexual assault accusations .



In the interview, Clinton denied that the affair between her husband and then-intern Monica Lewinsky was an “abuse of power” and then pivoted the conversation towards current president Donald Trump’s numerous sexual misconduct accusations.

During a conversation with The Root, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke responded by breaking down how power plays a key role in sexual violence.

“It’s absolutely an abuse of power,” says Burke. “Two people made a choice and one of those people was the most powerful man in the world.”

Watch the interview above.