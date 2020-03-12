So This Isn’t Canceled?: Coronavirus Concerns Moves Democratic Debate to Washington, D.C.

Photo : Scott Eisen ( Getty Images )

Sunday’s Democratic presidential debate isn’t going to be canceled as it should be. Instead it’s just going to be moved from Arizona to Washington, D.C. “out of an abundance of caution” over the spread of the coronavirus.



If you’ve not been up on the news, the coronavirus is the 1990s version of Suge Knight in virus form and America is Bad Boy Records.

Advertisement

“Out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel, all parties have decided that the best path forward is to hold Sunday’s debate at CNN’s studio in Washington, D.C., with no live audience,” the Democratic National Committee director Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement Thursday, Politico reports.

This Sunday’s debate, which shouldn’t be happening, would be “the first one-on-one clash between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders,” and was originally supposed to take place in Phoenix, Ariz., according to Politico. The DNC, CNN and Univision are hosting the debate—which totally shouldn’t be happening considering that both candidates are old and frail, making them the most susceptible group for coronavirus complications—with no media as well.

Politico notes that the debate moderators had to be swapped out after it was reported that Univision’s Jorge Ramos “was in direct contact with a person that tested positive for coronavirus” and therefore won’t be participating in Sunday’s debate.

“Both Mr. Ramos and the person he was in contact with are in good health and symptom free,” Hinojosa told Politico. “Despite being cleared by medical professionals and out of an abundance of caution, Jorge has decided to step aside from participating in the upcoming March 15 democratic debate.”

Advertisement

Ramos will be replaced by Univision’s Ilia Calderón, who will join CNN’s Dana Bash and Jake Tapper.

Did I mention that there won’t be a live audience, which means that Sanders and Biden won’t be able to play the crowd or have any idea which material is working?

Advertisement

Coronavirus is literally ruining everything.