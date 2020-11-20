So Basically Every Game Is on Sale in This Week’s Good-Ass Games at Good-Ass Prices

Image : Ubisoft

Trying to make this week’s list was a lot, y’all. As a result of the pandemic making it wildly irresponsible to gather in our yearly show of mass consumerism, most Black Friday deals have already gone live. I don’t have nearly the space to go through all the bangers on sale right now, so I’m going to get to the shits.

Watch Dogs: Legion, $40.19 (PSN and Xbox Marketplace)

Screenshot : Ubisoft

You know, if I knew this was going to be on sale this month I probably wouldn’t have bought it at launch. That being said, I don’t regret my purchase as Watch Dogs: Legion is one of the more interesting games I’ve played this year. It’s almost like a big-budget procedurally generated game. There is no singular protagonist, instead, you can control virtually anyone in the game by recruiting them to your hacktivist collective, DedSec.



It doesn’t always net the most engaging results but this game is fascinating when all the pieces come together. Recruiting a construction worker so you can discreetly sneak onto a worksite to hack a computer is, surprisingly, mad satisfying. This is by far one of the more experimental games to come out at its price point this year and I have to commend it for the risks it took. The Watch Dogs games continue to have such a unique, puzzle-based approach on the open-world game and I definitely recommend giving this one a look.



Tekken 7: Ultimate Edition, $19.99 (PSN)

Image : Bandai-Namco Games

If you, like me, left the Jeezy/Gucci Verzuz with an intense desire to beat a nigga’s ass, why not try Tekken instead? You can throw all the hands you want without ever catching a case. Tekken 7 has quietly maintained its dominance as the premier fighting game of the current generation and for good reason. Once you experience some Good Ass Tekken, there really isn’t any going back.



The ultimate edition nets you the first two season passes, which include multiple stages and additional characters. Tekken is the definition of easy to learn, hard to master, but training modules added to the game help make it more approachable for newcomers. The regular price for all this content is $100 bucks, so it’s a pretty solid discount in my opinion.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Origins, and Odyssey, $79.99 (Xbox Marketplace)

Image : Ubisoft

The sheer amount of game you get here is an unbelievable steal. For only 20 bucks more than the recently released Valhalla’s base price, you get both Origins and Odyssey. Each game easily has over 100+ hours of content, so you will be set for a minute if you happen to cop this.



I haven’t played Valhalla, yet, but the reviews have been excellent and one of my close friends/Assassin’s Creed expert describes it as “a more violent Settlers of Catan,” which, to my board game- loving ass, sounds like a great time.

Also, all three games are optimized for the Series X, so if you happen to have the new console or intend to cop one in the coming months, you’ll already have a few bangers on the ready.

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition, $15.99 (Xbox Marketplace)

Image : Electronic Arts

Y’all. Listen. Battlefront II is good, actually.



I feel like there is still a lot of residual side-eye given the horrific state the game launched in back in 2017. Which is a shame, because the team at DICE really turned it around and delivered, pretty much, the Star Wars multiplayer game we’ve been asking for since the OG Battlefront on PS2. The graphics are still impressive three years later, there are a wide variety of maps set in all three eras of the Star Wars movies, and dammit, it just feels good to play.



There’s even a solid community still playing the game. I know this because a friend and I have a Battlefront date just about every week. The Celebration Edition gets you every DLC map, character, and costume that dropped for the last three years. While regular content updates have more or less come to an end for the game, the final state is a truly impressive love letter to the Star Wars universe. If you’ve held off on checking it out, there really isn’t a better time to give it a look.



Alright, y’all. That will do it for me this week. As I said earlier, there was no way I was going to get to everything that’s on sale right now, so I highly recommend checking out PSN and the Xbox Live Marketplace for yourself. I’m really trying to hold on to my coins but these sales are making it hard, dammit.



So as always, wash your hands, wear a mask, and play more video games.