Back in Feb., we told you about the unidentified woman who was suing new Death Row Records owner Snoop Dogg and one of his associates, Bishop Don “Magic” Juan for sexual battery and sexual assault. Now, it looks like that same woman has had a change in heart.

Per Billboard, on Wednesday, “Jane Doe” reportedly filed a motion to dismiss the case “in its entirety,” though the motion was “without prejudice”—which means she could file suit again at a later time. While representatives for Jane failed to comment on the matter, a spokesperson for Snoop said: “It is not surprising that the plaintiff dismissed her complaint against the defendants. Her complaint was full of false allegations and deficiencies.”

In her suit, Jane alleged that in 2013 she was taken to Juan’s home “against her will” and was subsequently forced to engage in oral sex. Immediately after, Doe says she was taken to Snoop’s studio where she was “ cornered her in a bathroom stall” and forced to yet again engage in oral sex.

News of the suit came just before the “Gin & Juice” rapper was set to perform at the 2022 SuperBowl Halftime Show. Immediately following, Snoop called the claims a “thinly veiled attempt to extort defendant for money,” while his legal team said “nothing remotely resembling plaintiff’s story” ever happened.

In late March, Snoop demanded that the suit be dropped, citing several major holes in the Jane’s story.

“Plaintiff’s lawsuit is devoid of many of the necessary details relevant to her claim…and instead recites innuendo and irrelevant statements from his public in interviews to backfill the deficiencies,” Snoop’s lawyers said at the time.

Added Snoop’s spokesperson: “What is clear is that this shakedown scheme is disgraceful. This attempt to use the courts to advance this scheme is shameful too, and does a disservice to real victims who deserve to be believed.”