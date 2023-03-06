'SNL' Comes For Racist 'Dilbert' Creator Scott Adams In Latest Skit

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

During the March 4 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” the “Weekend Update” segment of the show tackled Scott Adams—the racist creator of the comic “Dilbert” who recently went viral for a disturbing rant he made in a YouTube video last month. In the footage, Adams called Black people a “hate group” but didn’t stop there:

“If nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with White people … that’s a hate group. I don’t want to have anything to do with them. And I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to White people is to get the hell away from Black people … because there is no fixing this.”

And a s a result, dozens of newspapers dropped the cartoon. Michael Che, alongside co-anchor Colin Jost, gave viewers background information on Adams’ most recent actions. “Newspapers dropped the cartoon strip [Dilbert] effective immediately,” Jost said. “And to rub it in, they’re replacing Dilbert with ‘Peanuts: Oops All Franklin.’”

The pair then interviewed “Dilbert” (portrayed by SNL star Michael Longfellow) to understand why Adams would make such hate-filled statements. “Michael, I think I can speak for myself and the entire all-white staff at the ‘Dilbert’ offices when I say this is a total shock. I mean, most cartoonists are weird. But racist weird? Let’s just say, I never got that memo,” Longfellow sarcastically explained.

The cartoon character then stated that the reason for him appearing on SNL was to apologize to Che “for racism.” However, things quickly went left when Longfellow said that after reading the works of Black radical and socialist thinkers, his “Dilbert” character was way more progressive than Adams.

“Are you ready,” Longfellow asked, “because Dilbert’s ready. I woke up this morning ready to take the streets and paint the city with the blood of the white man.” He also warned that a “race war” was coming.

We doubt that this will be the last time someone takes aim at the repulsive cartoonist.