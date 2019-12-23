Snitch Of The Year Runner-Up Rudy Giuliani Says "I'm More of a Jew than Soros is."

Photo : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

Perhaps seeing that his crown for dropping dimes was being snatched by Toshiba Sixty-Nine , Rudy Giuliani saw fit to come out his mouth and say some more wild -ish.

In an interview with NY Mag, Giuliani is quoted as saying “Don’t call me anti-S emi tic if I oppose him. Soros is hardly a Jew. I’m more of a Jew than Soros is. I probably know more about- he doesn’t go to church, he doesn’t go to religion-synagogue.” Giuliani, it should be noted, was raised Roman-Catholic. Billionaire and Democratic donor George Soros on the other hand, is a holocaust survivor. NBC News asked if the comment was a joke to which Giuliani replied “I’m more Jewish than half my friends.” Which honestly is the most interesting remix on “I don’t have a racist bone in my body,” that I’ve seen.

Advertisement

Soros was brought up when Giuliani was asked about former ambassador Maria Yovanovitch and he said she was “controlled” by Soros. If Twitter has taught me anything over the last three years it’s that if a person or official disagrees with a Republican or has any sense of a moral compass, they were probably bought by George Soros. It’s always George Soros, y’all. Apparently, h e is the Palpatine of this bitch . Think I’m wrong? Giuliani continues his anti-Se mitic conspiracy theory by saying that Soros “Put all four ambassadors there and he’s employing the FBI agents.” I’m honestly just waiting for the interview where Giuliani busts out with , “You don’t understand. Soros IS the S enate.”

Advertisement

The interview is actually an interesting portrait of the mania and hubris that seems to define most of the men in 45's orbit. Giuliani goes from denying he had business dealings in Ukraine to detailing the business dealings he had in Ukraine. When the prospect of being under investigation in New York City, the city he was the former mayor of comes up , he basically chalks it up to them being jealous of all the convictions he got back in the 80's.

It’d be funnier if he didn’t have such a proximity to power. As it stands it’s concerning and just sad.